Boy, 7, saves sister, 20, from drowning after she has seizure in pool

A young boy in Georgia is being credited with saving his 20-year-old sister’s life after she had a seizure in their family’s pool and nearly drowned, WJAX reported.

Morgan Smith said she started seeing black spots once she got to the bottom step of her family’s pool Brantley County, Georgia. She fell backward into the pool and doesn’t remember what happened next.

“I was thinking like, ‘Oh, my god. Oh my God. She’s going to die,” said her 7-year-old brother Aiden McCullough.

Aiden immediately jumped into action and grabbed his sister by her hair and held her above water while he screamed for help and some adults ran outside.

Smith told WJAX she believes she would have drowned if it weren’t for her brother’s heroic act.

“I know that there are real life angels because I’m lucky enough to call him mine. I have an everyday superhero in my life,” Smith said.

“I think it’s amazing,” Aiden said. “I will never forget it.”

“I love you and I’m so thankful for you every day,” Smith said to Aiden. “You are forever my hero and every day I’m only more thankful that I get to call you my little brother. Sissy always loves you.”