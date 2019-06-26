Boy thrown from mall balcony remains in intensive care

This undated photo provided by the Bloomington, Minn., Police Department, shows Emmanuel Aranda, who was arrested in connection with an incident at the Mall of America where a 5-year-old boy plummeted three floors Friday, April 12, 2019, after being pushed or thrown from a balcony. Aranda is expected to appear in court Tuesday, May 14, […]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of a 5-year-old Minnesota boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America say their son remains in intensive care due to severe complications from the April attack.

In an update on their GoFundMe page Tuesday, the parents of the victim, identified only as Landen, say he has had more than 15 medical procedures, including surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg, facial and skull fractures and removal of his spleen. The parents say it has been a challenging road to recovery and they are not sure when Landen will be able to come home,

He was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground by Emmanuel Aranda, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison earlier this month for attempted first-degree murder.