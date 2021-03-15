Brand firm takes controlling stake in Toys R Us parent

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, a person walks near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. WHP Global, a New York-based brand management firm that already owns Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud, is taking a controlling stake in the parent company of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands. The deal, announced Monday, March 15, 2021, comes nearly two months after the closure of the only two Toys R Us stores that were part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York-based brand management firm that already owns Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud is taking a controlling stake in the parent company of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.

WHP Global declined to offer the terms of the financial agreement in the deal with the iconic brands.

Tru Kids was formed in January 2019 when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during its liquidation in 2018.

The deal comes nearly two months after the only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain closed.