Brand firm takes controlling stake in Toys R Us parent

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York-based brand management firm that already owns Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud is taking a controlling stake in the parent company of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.
WHP Global declined to offer the terms of the financial agreement in the deal with the iconic brands.
Tru Kids was formed in January 2019 when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during its liquidation in 2018.
The deal comes nearly two months after the only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain closed.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)