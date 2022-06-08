MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child has been found safe after carjackers stole his father’s vehicle while he was still inside Tuesday night in Whitehaven.

The carjacking happened at midnight at the Dodge’s Chicken on Elvis Presley when the father left his 2014 Dodge Dart running while he went inside the store.

The 4-year-old was left in the backseat, police say. The father said an unknown man got inside the car and sped away going southbound on Elvis Presley.

The Dodge was later abandoned about a mile away in front of 3771 Graceland. The boy was still inside the vehicle.

Police say the boy called his mom on his dad’s phone while in the car with the suspect. The suspect took the phone and told the mom he was going to return the boy to his father.

She says he hung up the phone, but the boy called back describing what the thief looked like. She said the thief then hit her son in the head.

The suspect eventually got out of the car and left the boy. She said her son couldn’t figure out where he was and could only see houses.

She instructed her son to start honking the horn and flashing the lights to help the police find him.

The boy was found in the abandoned car and was returned to his father.

The boy is from Oklahoma and is in town visiting his dad in Memphis for the summer. This incident happened on his first night here.

The abandoned car remained at the scene on Graceland while detectives gathered more information.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.