BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Three Buffalo police officers have been hit by gunfire after a motorist fled a traffic stop and led them on a chase through the city’s streets, firing at officers from the vehicle.

Authorities say officers shot and wounded the driver Tuesday at an intersection in front of a police station.

Police gather at the scene of a shooting where three policeman were shot at East Ferry and Filmore Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP)

None of the officers’ injuries were life-threatening and no civilians on the street were hit by the flying bullets.

One officer was saved from serious injury by a bulletproof vest. Two people were arrested.

Police said the suspect who was shot was undergoing surgery.