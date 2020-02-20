Build-A-Bear releases first look at “Baby Yoda” plush

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Build-A-Bear released an image of their highly-anticipated “Baby Yoda” plush on Thursday.

“The Child”, dubbed “Baby Yoda” by fans, first appeared in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring! Sign up for email updates to be among the first to know when #TheChild has arrived. US: https://t.co/gp7WOxe3BI UK: https://t.co/h5UBKYE1GY pic.twitter.com/tU2GUcdIHc — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) February 20, 2020

The official description said, “this lovable alien is sure to bring bountiful hugs for fans who can’t get enough of this mysterious species,” in reference to “The Child” being part of the same species as the Jedi master featured in the main Star Wars series.

An official release date has not been set but people can sign up to be informed about when it comes out, according to the Build-A-Bear website.