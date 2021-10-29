‘Bullpen’ too offensive? PETA suggests new ‘animal-friendly’ name to baseball

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) walk to the dugout after warming up in the bullpen prior to Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WFRV) – With the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros playing in the World Series, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has suggested changing the name of ‘bullpen’.

According to PETA, they are proposing to strike out the word ‘bullpen’ as the MLB’s World Series gets underway. They even made a suggestion for a new name.

That name? ‘The Arm Barn’.

The arm barn is PETA’s suggestion that is more modern and animal-friendly.

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

PETA says that, while in rodeos, bulls are tormented into kicking and bucking by getting electro-shocked or prodded. This happens while they are held in a ‘bullpen’.

