California burger joint hiring ‘Bacon Intern’ to eat bacon, get paid $1,000

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you love bacon and burgers plus don’t mind pocketing $1,000 – listen up, we’ve got a great opportunity for you!

Farmer Boys, a California burger chain with restaurants in Stockton, Lodi, and Modesto, is looking to hire a “Bacon Intern,” who will solely be responsible for eating bacon menu items and judging the bacon on certain criteria.

The intern will only work for one full day (the typical 8 hours), but at the end of the shift, the intern will leave with $1,000 and a stomach full of bacon!

The internship will be based in Southern California, so the intern must be willing to travel.

If you’re interested in applying, you must post a photo or video on your personal Instagram page explaining why you’d make the best “Bacon Intern” for Farmer Boys.

Don’t forget to tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in your caption.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 20, 2019.

Good luck!