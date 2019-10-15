California Governor signs law allowing those living in US illegally to serve on government boards

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom continues to expand rights and protections for immigrants who enter the country illegally.

Newsom recently signed laws into effect allowing Californians living in the U.S. illegally to serve on government boards and commissions, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The law also bans arrests for immigration violations in courthouses across California.

Additionally, the legislation expands California’s college student loan program for Dreamers, now including students seeking undergraduate degrees at University of California and California State University schools.

Right now undergraduate Dreamers are already eligible for those loans as well as in-state tuition.

The new laws go into effect Jan. 1.