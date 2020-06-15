Breaking News
Call for investigations into California hanging deaths

Robert Fuller, 24, pictured in an undated photo. (GoFundMe)

CALIFORNIA — Protesters are calling on authorities to investigate the hanging deaths of two black men in California.

Robert Fuller, 24, who was found hanging from a tree Wednesday June 10 in Palmdale, and Malcolm Harsch, 38, who was found hanging on May 31.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that Palmdale police originally described the hanging of Fuller as an apparent suicide, which sparked outrage in the community.

Fuller’s case drew attention to the death of Harsch, a black man found hanging from a tree in Victorville.

The Associated Press reported hundreds of people protesting in the streets of Palmdale Saturday, marching from the park where Fuller’s body was found to the sheriff’s station.

Palmdale residents also demanded the surveillance video around the time and place where Fuller’s body was found, according to the Associated Press.

