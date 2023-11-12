(NEXSTAR) — Cantaloupes distributed in at least 10 states are being recalled over potential salmonella contamination.

In an alert last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Sofia Produce is recalling cantaloupes with ‘Malichita’ labels that were sold between Oct. 16-23. This recall was issued after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a similar cantaloupe recall, the FDA said.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin but may have been sold at markets outside of those states, the FDA warns.

Impacted melons will have a sticker that reads ‘Malichita,’ like the one pictured below:

Recalled cantaloupe will have a sticker like the one seen here. (FDA)

If you have a cantaloupe with this sticker, officials advise against eating it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the store in which you purchased it. If you believe you became ill after eating one of the recalled cantaloupes, the FDA says to contact your healthcare provider.

Salmonella infections are caused by the salmonella bacteria, the CDC says.

Infections are commonly associated with diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms can begin between six hours and six days after you’ve been infected by the bacteria. Most people are able to recover without receiving treatment within four to seven days.

Illnesses may be more severe for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Some may require medical treatment or hospitalization, the CDC explains.

Infections can only be diagnosed with a laboratory test of a person’s stool, body tissue, or fluids. Every year, salmonella causes roughly 1.35 million illnesses and 420 deaths.

The CDC has investigated multiple outbreaks this year, including those linked to ground beef, raw cookie dough, and flour. The agency is also actively investigating multiple outbreaks: one linked to fresh diced onions that have left more than 70 ill and 15 hospitalized; another linked to pet turtles, which hospitalized more than 20 people; and a pet food recall that has sicked multiple people, most of whom are infants.

Cantaloupes sold in 19 states were also recalled this year due to potential salmonella contamination.