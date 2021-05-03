Car smashes through Louisiana business — again

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– A Louisiana business owner was shocked to find a car crashed through the front of his building over the weekend, and it wasn’t the first time.

Kevin Diez, who owns Chef KD’s catering company, received a call early Sunday morning about the crash.

“I get a call at 2:06. Ascension Parish dispatch says, ‘Mr. Diaz, someone ran into your building, and we just want to make you aware of it. You need to come on out,'” according to Diez.

State police said around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, a drunk driver crashed into the building, causing significant damage to the main office.

The driver, Cuauhtemoc Diaz Perez, was treated at a hospital, where he was later arrested on DWI charges.

A passenger in the car was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Diez said he is thankful no one was in the building at the time of the crash.

“Thank God he didn’t kill somebody. I’d much rather someone hitting my building than hit somebody head-on,” he said.

Diez said this is not the first time this has happened.

“About 30 years ago, a gal tried to miss a cat crossing the road, drove through the building on the other side,” he said.

Diez said the repairs should take only about two weeks, and his catering business will continue.

“We might be calling a few customers and find out what’s their invoice because it literally took out the office, computer, and the billing,” he said. “The good thing is all the work that’s coming up is on my desk. It didn’t mess with my desk.”

Despite the extent of the damage, Diez says, “It’s only brick and mortar, and it can be repaired, and we’re going to make lemonade out of lemons.

“God’s got it. He’s got all of us, you know, we’re never bigger than what happens to us, and he carries us through it,” he said. “So if there’s any lesson to that, that’s all I can tell you.”