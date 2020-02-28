Car stuck in fresh cement, Missouri officials remind drivers to #respectthecones

"Fortunately, no crew members were in the work zone and no one was injured. Use caution when driving in a work zone.” MoDOT Southwest Missouri

MODOT SOUTHWEST MISSOURI (OZARK, Mo.) — A driver in Southwest Missouri decided to drive around cones in a work zone and got stuck.

@MoDOTSWMO posted on twitter Thursday, “Respect the Cones! This incident happened in #Ozark at South St and 15th St. Fortunately, no crew members were in the work zone and no one was injured. Use caution when driving in a work zone.”

It’s not known if the driver was ticketed or will be facing repair fees to the roadway concrete. And no one was injured in the incident. However in the last 20 years, 13 MODOT employees have been killed in work zones.

“Between 2014 and 2018, 2,382 people were injured in Missouri work zones on state system routes and an additional 866 on the local system, for a total of 3,248 injuries. Since 2000, 19 MoDOT employees have been killed in the line of duty, 13 of them taking place in work zones.”

Not that it applies in Thursday’s incident but when on the highway and you see emergency lights? Which includes MoDOT Emergency Response vehicles, move over to the lane furthest from emergency lights.