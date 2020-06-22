Carnival extends cruise cancellations through September 30

398770 02: The Carnival Corp. cruise ship Fascination sets sail December 17, 2001 in Miami, Florida. Setting the stage for a battle of the cruise-ship giants, P&O Princess Cruises PLC rejected on December 16, 2001 a 3.2 billion pound ($4.61 billion or 5.16 billion euro) hostile takeover offer from Carnival Corp. and reaffirmed its merger plans with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Ltd. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Florida — Carnival Cruise Line said it is canceling all cruises through the end of September.

This decision comes just as the cruise industry voluntarily extended the suspension of United States cruise operations until September 15.

In a statement released Monday, Carnival noted it is monitoring other areas of commerce, travel and personal activities as it opens up, and it will “take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities” once it resumes service.

For any guests who are already booked on excursions scheduled for September 30 or prior, they can choose either a full refund or credits for a future trip.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.