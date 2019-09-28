Carson King Raises $2 Million for Children’s Hospital

IOWA (WHOtv) — Thirteen days ago, he asked America for beer money. Now, Carson King has raised $2 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

With matching funds from Busch Light, Venmo and others Kings says he’s raised at least $2 million. On Friday RAGBRAI also announced a $50,000 donation to the fundraiser.

King plans to keep the fundraiser open through the end of this month, closing it down at midnight on Tuesday. Donations can be made to his Venmo account: Carson-King-25.

King started the fundraiser with a joke, holding a sign during ESPN’s “College GameDay” asking for donations to be sent to his Venmo account to buy more Busch Light. He says once the donations topped $600 he knew he couldn’t keep it, so the Cyclone fan decided to give the money to the UI Children’s Hospital.

