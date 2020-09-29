Cashless future? Nearly 6 in 10 Americans want to stop using paper money

Lubbock, TX — A new survey finds a majority of Americans, especially younger adults, want to move to a cashless economy. Researchers find more and more people are carrying less paper money, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.



Travis Credit Union’s poll reveals the average person is now twice as likely to buy goods with a debit or credit card than with cash. Just 16 percent of respondents say they always carry cash, while 37 percent say they only “sometimes” keep paper money in their wallets.



Who carries money seems to have everything to do with how old they are. A majority of baby boomers (59%) and nearly half of Generation X (45%) have cash on them most or all the time. For millennials, that number is down to 40 percent.



Although older adults most often carry paper bills, they also carry the least amount with them. The survey finds the average American has $46.29 in their pockets. The average baby boomer however, carries about $42 with them. Respondents add any amount under $66 is fine to carry in public without fears for their safety.



92% of respondents had paper money with them when the survey was conducted in late August. Despite carrying money, just 29 percent say they pay for goods with cash. Six in 10 respondents now pay with a debit and credit card. Another six percent are opting to use a digital wallet and five percent pay by check.



The survey finds the biggest reason people give for carrying paper money is for making small purchases. Another 35 percent carry cash just in case of an emergency. One in 10 carry bills so they can leave tips and eight percent keep money on hand in case they enter a cash-only business.