CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves disabled man from raging fire

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — On Wednesday, a man was trapped in a burning apartment in Huntington, West Virginia.

Glenn Nichols needs a wheelchair to get around. Seeing that, Huntington Police Officer John Weber run into the burning building to carry out a dramatic rescue.

In viewer video, officer Weber was seen kicking through the door to get Nichols out. Weber was then seen wheeling Nichols to safety.

“I thought it was people in the building fighting and somebody was trying to get in my door.” said Nichols.

Nichols said he owes Weber his life.

“I thank him from the bottom of my heart. he’s just been super good to me and got me in the car out of the weather. turned the heat on and all that making sure I was comfortable.” said Nichols.

