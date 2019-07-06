Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Barbecued chicken may be a summertime fan favorite, but this weekend you need to prepare your poultry with a little more grease because Saturday is National Fried Chicken day.

It is observed every year on July 6.

According to the National Day Calendar website, the practice of deep-frying chicken in fat was imported to the U.S. by Scottish immigrants.

So in a way, it’s a very appropriate independence week observance celebrating one of the highlights of america’s rich cultural melting pot.

So whether it’s at home or at a restaurant, take a moment to enjoy National Fried Chicken day with a few pieces of golden, deep-fried poultry goodness.

(Story from wfla.com)