Celebrities pledge thousands to Foodbank for tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Comedian Mike Birbiglia took to Twitter Thursday to raise money for the Foodbank in the wake of the tornado outbreak, and celebrities such as Ben Stiller, Zooey Deschanel, and Jimmy Kimmel are now following suit.

It all began when Birbiglia announced he would be donating $1,000 to the organization:

He then started tagging comics and other big names such as John Mulaney, challenging them to match his donation:

Almost immediately, handfuls of celebs began pledging their support for the victims of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak:

At last update, at least $16,000 had been raised for the Foodbank, though Birbiglia said he’s aiming for at least $20,000 by the end of the night, and has now reached out to a handful of presidential candidates asking them to donate as well.

Additionally, Dayton-native Rob Lowe said Thursday that people are welcome to donate to the Dayton Foundation during his show at the Schuster Center on June 2.

