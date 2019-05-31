Celebrities pledge thousands to Foodbank for tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Comedian Mike Birbiglia took to Twitter Thursday to raise money for the Foodbank in the wake of the tornado outbreak, and celebrities such as Ben Stiller, Zooey Deschanel, and Jimmy Kimmel are now following suit.

It all began when Birbiglia announced he would be donating $1,000 to the organization:

Thanks for replies on how to help tornado victims in #Ohio! So many great organizations helping out.



Just gave $1k to Dayton Food Bank. (@thefoodbankinc) $1k goes a long way. $1k = 6000 meals.https://t.co/r8WyGgwvfE



Who will match this? RTing donations!! pic.twitter.com/XJojJ1Vzwc — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 30, 2019

He then started tagging comics and other big names such as John Mulaney, challenging them to match his donation:

Sending this out to my comic friends who have spent time in the great city of Dayton. @Mulaney! Will u consider matching this donation? — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 30, 2019

Almost immediately, handfuls of celebs began pledging their support for the victims of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak:

At last update, at least $16,000 had been raised for the Foodbank, though Birbiglia said he’s aiming for at least $20,000 by the end of the night, and has now reached out to a handful of presidential candidates asking them to donate as well.

Additionally, Dayton-native Rob Lowe said Thursday that people are welcome to donate to the Dayton Foundation during his show at the Schuster Center on June 2.

Happy to announce that the Dayton Foundation will be in the lobby of my show (Sunday) accepting donations. Please join me. No amount is too small. #DisasterRelief #RobLoweLive — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) May 30, 2019

