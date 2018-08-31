Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets all September to app users
ATLANTA (WFLA) - Chick-fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets in September for those who create or sign in to their Chick-fil-A One account with the restaurant chain’s mobile app.
The free eight-count nugget giveaway is available through Sept. 29 at all locations.
Customers can choose between pressure-cooked or grilled chicken nuggets.
The Chick-fil-A app gives customers awards in tiers. Customers earn points for every purchase that can be redeemed for free food rewards and a birthday reward.
More Stories
-
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The FBI on Friday arrested five former…
-
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration is under increasing…
-
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Investigations into livestock deaths in Idaho…