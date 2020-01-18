Chiefs QB lookalike ‘Paca Mahomes’ shows team spirit from Missouri farm

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri family found a unique way to show pride for their favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meet Patrick Mahomes’ namesake, in alpaca form: Paca Mahomes.

“Paca Mahomes is 14 1/2 yrs old…and is also available for Head and Shoulders commercials with all that fabulous hair,” said his owner, Tessa Roberts.

Paca Mahomes and his family (photo courtesy Tessa Roberts)

Roberts and her family began their alpaca farm in Grain Valley in November.

“As soon as we saw this one, we knew what the name had to be,” she said.

In addition to Paca, the family also owns three other alpacas. Naturally, they have Chiefs names. One is named Patrick, and another is named Kelce.