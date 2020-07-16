Chris Evans sending ‘Captain America’ shield to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

LOS ANGELES — Actor Chris Evans who plays Captain America paid tribute to a boy in Wyoming who was seriously injured while saving his little sister from a dog attack.

Evans sent a video message via Instagram to 6-year-old Bridger Walker. Evans said he may play a super-hero in movies, but walker is a real-life hero.

Evans also sent Bridger an authentic Captain America shield.

When the boy’s dad asked why he got between the dog and his sister, the boy said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

The boy needed 90 stitches in his face after the attack.

Other movie stars including Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman also reached out to the family.