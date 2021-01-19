Church bells to ring across the nation in honor of COVID-19 victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A special memorial to COVID-19 victims will ring out across the country Tuesday at churches throughout the nation, including many in the Nashville area.

Churches will ring their bells 400 times at 4:30 p.m. to represent the nearly 400,000 Americans who have died from the virus.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris will attend a memorial ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in Washington where the pool will be lit to remember the victims.

His inaugural committee is inviting communities to light up buildings and ring church bells in “a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

Churches participating in Middle Tennessee hope it will be a time for prayer.

“I believe that prayers are powerful, so I’ll be praying for people to receive comfort who are grieving, I will be praying for people who are ill to be healed. I’ll be praying for our doctors and nurses and wisdom and endurance of our researchers,” explained Rev. Kristine Blaess, St. Stephens Episcopal in Murfreesboro.