Cindy Crawford recreates iconic Pepsi commercial nearly 3 decades later

Cindy Crawford, seen here in a 2002 ad for Diet Pepsi, has recreated her famous 1992 Pepsi ad once again — this time for a charitable cause. (Pepsi/ Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Ah, the joy of Pepsi.

Supermodel and extremely wealthy woman Cindy Crawford recently teamed up with photographer David Yarrow to recreate her iconic “Two Kids” Pepsi ad, which aired during Super Bowl XVII in 1992.

The resulting photo depicts Crawford, now 55, standing at the site of the original filming location, modeling the same tank-top-and-cutoff-shorts combo and sipping the same bubbly beverage.

An interpretation of Joe Pytka’s iconic 1992 Pepsi Ad with @CindyCrawford



It is always a treat to work with Cindy. To date our collaboration has already raised $1m for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin and this series should help this number materially pic.twitter.com/EqcngSmtUe — David Yarrow (@David_Yarrow) September 8, 2021

“It’s always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow, and even more so when it’s for a good cause,” wrote Crawford on Instagram, explaining that she hopes their work will raise awareness and funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where her brother received treatment for leukemia.

“So far, with the help of David’s gallery network across the globe supporting the art and its sales — we’ve already raised 1 million dollars for the cause,” she wrote.

Crawford also thanked her makeup artist as well as her designer and her hairstylist, the latter of whom worked on the original ad back in the early ‘90s.

Crawford, seen here in the original “Two Kids” Pepsi ad from the early ’90s, worked with the same hairstylist for her most recent recreation. (Pepsi/Getty Images)

Despite the striking similarities between Yarrow’s photograph and the original commercial, a few notable differences are quite apparent, namely the “wolves” watching Crawford from the car. But as Yarrow explained, the two wolves (actually Tamaskan dogs) are supposed to be stand-ins for the young boys who watched Crawford from afar in the 1992 commercial.

“There is the necessary hunger and yearning in their disposition,” Yarrow said.

This also isn’t the first time Crawford has recreated her memorable commercial. She remade the ad for Pepsi in 2002 — that time with her two kids in the back of the car — and more recently in 2018 for another Pepsi Super Bowl commercial.

This 2021 project with Yarrow, however, is not affiliated with Pepsi. Still, Crawford secured the company’s blessing, according to the photographer.

“Given the implicit tribute, why would Pepsi say ‘no’?” Yarrow wrote.