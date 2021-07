CLEVELAND –The Cleveland Indians announced in a video via Twitter that the team will change its name to the Guardians.

The tag line of the video was, “Together we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

The baseball team was known as the Indians since 1915. The change is effective at the end of the 2021 season.

Team owner Paul Dolan said social unrest and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis gave him the intention to change the team name.