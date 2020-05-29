CNN reporter and crew get arrested on live TV

MINNEAPOLIS — On Friday, a CNN crew was arrested while giving live reports of the ongoing protests going on in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, according to CNN.

Around 5:00 a.m., Minnesota State Police detained the CNN correspondent, Omar Jimenez, his producer and his photojournalist as Jimenez was live reporting near a precinct which was set on fire, CNN said.

In the video from the official CNN Instagram page, Jimenez could be heard telling officers that he and his crew will move wherever the officers would like them to move.

Shortly after, Jimenez was put in handcuffs on live television followed by the rest of his crew.

When asked on live TV why the crew was being arrested, there was no audible response from officers. However, later on in the report, the photographer said they were arrested for not moving after being being told to do so.

Jimenez identified himself as a CNN correspondent.

The video below is from our fellow Nexstar affiliate in St. Louis.