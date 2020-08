FILE – In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, in New Castle, Del. The 2020 spotlight is about to shift, at least temporarily, away from President Donald Trump and onto Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — CNN reported on Tuesday afternoon that presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected his running mate. CNN said the name has been revealed to top advisers in the campaign but not yet to the public. A woman get the invitation to join his ticket, two people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Biden is poised to make the announcement as early as Tuesday according to CNN.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.