Coast Guard helps release turtles in Florida Keys

FLORIDA (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard members helped release two endangered sea turtles off the coast of Florida into the wild on Thursday.

The turtles, named Emma and Bubbles, were rescued in June and rehabilitated at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau.

Bubbles, a 225-pound green sea turtle, was found trapped in a fishing line and also treated for pneumonia.

Emma had excess air removed from her body cavity after the 150-pound loggerhead sea turtle was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Coast Guard officers assisted with both rescues.

“It’s very fulfilling to see the final result of our turtle rescue,” said First Class Petty Officer Michael Lees. “Rarely do we get to see the actual release of the turtle. And that’s very fulfilling. And we’re very grateful that we were allowed to do so.”