Colin Kaepernick spends 32nd birthday feeding the homeless

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Colin Kaepernick skipped the club on his 32nd birthday and celebrated the milestone by giving back to the community.

According to TMZ, the former NFL quarterback spent the day feeding the homeless in Oakland, California’s “Tent City” with the help of his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp.

The gossip website said Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa were handing out backpacks filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks and personal hygiene products.

Then he brought in a food truck to feed everyone and covered the bill.

Kaepernick made national headlines in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest the country’s treatment of racial minorities. He later opted out of his $126 million 49ers contract and founded his foundation, which aims to teach outh about self-empowerment, American history and legal rights.