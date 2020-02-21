Breaking News
Bank robbery reported Friday at noon in Lubbock

College pole vaulter’s gut-wrenching groin injury video goes viral

National

by: Lindsey Peterson

Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (KTVX) — Brigham Young University pole vaulter Zach McWhorter, is going viral on TikTok — but at a painful price.

McWhorter, a 21-year-old student, was practicing his pole vaulting skills when he suffered an excruciating injury. The video shows his pole essentially impaling his scrotum during what began as a normal vault. Apparently, the pole had fallen the wrong way.

@zach_mcwhorter

That one time the pole went through my nuts… 18 stitches! #fail #polevault #athletics #trackandfield #ouch

♬ Mask Off – 抖音小助手

According to Fox Sports, the athlete’s dad rushed him to the hospital where he received 18 stitches. Luckily, McWhorter says he only has a scar from the incident.

So far, McWhorter’s TikTok video has over 18 million views, 3.6 million likes and over 38,000 comments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar