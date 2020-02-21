College pole vaulter’s gut-wrenching groin injury video goes viral

PROVO, Utah (KTVX) — Brigham Young University pole vaulter Zach McWhorter, is going viral on TikTok — but at a painful price.
McWhorter, a 21-year-old student, was practicing his pole vaulting skills when he suffered an excruciating injury. The video shows his pole essentially impaling his scrotum during what began as a normal vault. Apparently, the pole had fallen the wrong way.
@zach_mcwhorter
That one time the pole went through my nuts… 18 stitches! #fail #polevault #athletics #trackandfield #ouch♬ Mask Off – 抖音小助手
According to Fox Sports, the athlete’s dad rushed him to the hospital where he received 18 stitches. Luckily, McWhorter says he only has a scar from the incident.
So far, McWhorter’s TikTok video has over 18 million views, 3.6 million likes and over 38,000 comments.