‘Come here’: Woman woken up by Ring camera hacker yelling at her

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Across the country, Ring security cameras have been hacked and this time it happened in Connecticut.

A woman said she was sleeping when a strange voice came through the camera waking her up.

She woke up her son-in-law, Edward Slaughter, and her daughter early Tuesday morning.

Slaughter immediately went to his Ring app and reviewed the video. He found the recording of a strange voice yelling, “Come here. Come here.”

Slaughter told News 8, “This is my privacy. This is my home. This is my sanction; it’s where you’re supposed to feel the most comfortable.”

Now the family is left feeling uncomfortable and violated.

“I feel violated somebody was looking at my home, looking at my family watching us,” he explained.

When he played the video back, the voices hacked into multiple cameras in multiple rooms.

He tried calling Ring to return the cameras and get a refund but had no luck.

“Their response was, ‘oh well, if it’s outside the 30 days we’re not going to give money back.’”

He installed the cameras about 60 days ago. They tried resetting his passwords, but for him, it wasn’t enough.

“My answer is no, I don’t feel safe, so I don’t want it. If they hacked it once, they can hack it again.”

Aside from this incident, it has also been reported in Mississippi, Georgia, Texas, and Florida.

In response to the incidents, Ring said in a statement:

“Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.”