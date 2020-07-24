Commission unanimously votes to remove Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol unanimously voted to recommend removing the statue of Robert E. Lee from the National Statuary Hall.

Each state gets two statues in the Hall and Robert E. Lee and George Washington have represented Virginia in the since 1909.

Gov. Ralph Northam testiefied before the Comission in favor of removing the staute.

“The Robert E. Lee statue does not tell our full and true story, and it has never represented all Virginians,” Northam said. “I commend the Commission’s righteous decision to remove this relic from the halls of Congress and replace it with a new statue that embodies the inclusive Commonwealth we aspire to be.”

The Commission is made up of eight people and was authorized by the General Assembly to determine whether or not the Lee statue should be replaced, and if so, what should be used to represent Virginia.

The Commission will now work on recommending a prominent Virginian citizen of historic renown to be commemorated in the Collection. Northam will then pass on the Commission’s decision to the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress and request the immediate removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

The Commission will also have to select a sculptor for the new statue, and estimate the costs associated with removing and replacing it.

There will be at least public hearing prior to making any recommendation to the General Assembly on a new statue. The next public meeting of the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol will be announced here.

