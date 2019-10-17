Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

(WJW) — Are you a big Disney fan? You could earn $1,000 just for watching all your favorite movies.
In anticipation of the launch of the new Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, the website Reviews.org is selecting one Disney fan to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.
“Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out “Let It Go”? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!” Review.org’s website says.
There are a few requirements:
- You must be 18 or older
- You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
- You must be “swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.”
If you’re chosen as the biggest Disney fan, you’ll also get a subscription to Disney+ for a year and a Disney-themed movie watching kit including a mouse-themed blanket, four cups, a Pixar popcorn popper and movie theater popcorn kernels.
Here is a list of movies you must watch:
- 101 Dalmatian
- Aladdin
- Boy Meets World
- Cars
- DuckTales
- Finding Nemo
- Frozen
- Hercules
- High School Musical
- The Incredibles
- Kim Possible
- Lilo and Stitch
- The Lion King
- The Little Mermaid
- Malcolm in the Middle
- The Mandalorian
- Moana
- Monsters University
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Ratatouille
- Remember the Titans
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Simpsons
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- That’s So Raven
- Toy Story
- Up
- Wall-E
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Zootopia
To apply, just fill out a questionnaire and submit a video review of your favorite Disney movies.
