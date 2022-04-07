TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A streaming site wants to pay you $2,400 for watching 24 straight hours of crime documentaries.

For the third year in a row MagellanTV has selected a lineup of 32 true crime documentaries for a lucky winner’s viewing and to share on social media.

The person who is hired will watch:

“Murder Maps: The Bermondsey Horror”

“Murder Maps: The Brides in the Bath Killer”

“Murder Maps: In the Shadow of Jack”

“Lady Killers: Amelia Dyer”

“Lady Killers: Elizabeth Bathory”

“The White Widow”

“10 Steps to Murder: Peter Morgan”

“10 Steps to Murder: Isabella Gossling”

“The Writer With No Hands”

“Murder of Lee Irving”

“What Happened to Holly Barlett?”

“Nurses Who Kill: Karen Pedley”

“Nurses Who Kill: Paul Novak”

“Murder on the Internet: Fatal Targeting”

“Murder on the Internet: Social Media Menaces”

“21st Century Killer: Shawn Grate”

“21st Century Killer: Donna Perry”

“Body Snatchers of New York”

“The Alps Murders”

“Nightclub Killer”

“The Family Who Vanished”

“Finding Leigh”

“Parachute Murder Plot”

“Deep Water”

“Mistress Mercy: Bound by Guilt”

“Mistress Mercy: Breaking Free”

“Great Bank Heists”

“Behind Bars: Tent City Jail, Phoenix, Arizona”

“Behind Bars: Miami Dade County Jail Boot Camp”

“CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Darknet”

“CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Heists”

“CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Scams”

The winner, along with 100 runners-up, will get a free membership to MagellanTV for one year.

Applications are open through Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET. The contest is open to those 18 and older who live in the United States.

You can click here to apply.