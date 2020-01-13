Consumers could be eligible for part of $6.3 million settlement for purchasing Infant’s Tylenol

LUBBOCK, Texas– For anyone who has purchased Infants’ Tylenol over the past five years, they may be eligible to claim part of a $6.3 million settlement.

Anyone in the United States who purchased the Tylenol for “personal or household use” from October 3, 2014 to January 6 are included as a “Class Member” in the settlement, according to the Infant’s Tylenol class action settlement website.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claimed “Infants’ Tylenol … contains liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration in Children’s Tylenol, and therefore causes consumers to overpay for Infants’ Tylenol,” according to the website.

The settlement had a fund created by Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JJCI) with up to $6.315 million available.

JJCI denied the plaintiffs’ allegations of “deception and asserts that the safety features of Infants’ Tylenol, especially the accompanying syringe for safe dosing of very young children, means Infants’ and Children’s are different products,” the website states.

Additionally, JJCI will use “reasonably diligent efforts to modify the packaging of Infants’ Tylenol and commit to educating and informing consumers… relating to comparisons of Infant’s Tylenol and Children’s Tylenol,” according to the website.

To be eligible for the settlement, consumers must submit a claim form, submit an objection or ask to be excluded by April 13.

The final approval hearing will take place at 8:30 a.m. on May 11.

CLICK HERE to read more information about the settlement.