Coroner: Tony Hsieh’s death caused by complications of smoke inhalation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Zappos CEO and visionary Tony Hsieh died from complications of smoke inhalation, according to the Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner. 8 News Now has learned that his death was ruled an accident.

Hsieh passed away Friday after being rescued from a house fire in New London, Connecticut on Nov. 18. He was 46.

Hsieh led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO back in August. He played a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas.

Tributes for Hsieh poured in all weekend long as people and businesses around the Las Vegas valley paid their respects to his work and devotion to the area.

Hsieh’s face covered the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy Saturday night and marquees lit up with memorial messages.

Zappos released the following statement on Hsieh’s passing:

“It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing some very sad news with all of you, as we have learned that Tony passed away earlier today (11-27-20). Though Tony retired this past summer, we know what a tremendous impact he has had on both Zappos and on Zapponians, as he has dedicated the past 20 years focusing on the success of both the company and our employees. The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being. We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend. Tony played such an integral part in helping create the thriving Zappos business we have today, along with his passion for helping to support and drive our company culture. Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, as his mantra was of “Delivering Happiness” to others. His spirit will forever be a part of Zappos, and we will continue to honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he was so passionate about. We will be working on ways to celebrate Tony’s extraordinary life in the coming days. In the meantime, we invite you to share your memories of the ways he brightened your life – you can send them to CelebratingTony@zappos.com and we will share them with his family. Our thoughts remain with him and his loved ones. Zappos is a family, and we will continue to hold Tony close in our hearts.” KEDAR DESHPANDE, ZAPPOS CEO

