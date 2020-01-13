Corvette wins car of year award, Kia Telluride takes top SUV

This June 24, 2019, photo shows a pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette automobile in Warren, Mich. The mid-engine C8, the flagship of GM’s Chevrolet brand, will have the weight balance and center of gravity of a race car, rivaling European counterparts and leaving behind sports sedans and ever-more-powerful muscle cars that were getting close to outperforming the current ‘Vette. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette is being named the North American Car of the Year. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award.

About 50 automotive journalists serve as judges for the awards, which are announced every January.

They’re chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed. Automakers often use the awards in advertising.

The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction.