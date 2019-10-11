Costco builds giant poultry complex to keep its rotisserie chickens at $4.99

At the back of Costco’s stores, past the televisions, jewelry, jumbo-sized ketchup jugs and tubs of mixed nuts, is one of the retailer’s most prized items: The rotisserie chicken that costs just $4.99.

These chickens are so popular that Costco sold 91 million of them last year, double the previous decade. In fact, they have their own Facebook page with almost 13,000 followers.

With that being said, Costco has decided to open up its own $450 million poultry complex in Nebraska, just to keep the rotating chickens at $4.99.

Costco will be controlling the entire production process from farm to store.

(CNN contributed to this report).