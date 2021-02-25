Costco raising minimum wage to $16 for employees

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Costco is raising its minimum wage, CEO Craig Jelinek announced on Thursday.

The new starting minimum wage will be $16, effective next week for locations across the U.S.

“It’s important to us that Costco employees have an opportunity to make more than just $15, $16 an hour,” Jelinek went on to say during a Senate budget hearing.

He added that the wholesale company’s employees get regularly scheduled increases based on hours worked.

The CEO said the average wage for Costco hourly employees in the U.S. is around $24.

Meanwhile, Congress is battling over a provision in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes raising the federal minimum wage to $15 within the next five years.