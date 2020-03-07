Costco suspends free food samples amid coronavirus

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Don’t expect free food samples during your next Costco run.

The chain is temporarily suspending the practice amid coronavirus fears.

Business Insider reports the retailer is pulling the samples from all stores in the U.S. and China.

Snacking before buying is part of the chain’s image.

But, coronavirus spreads when infected bodily fluids land in the mouths or noses of healthy people.

That has some customers worrying those finger-licking-good food samples might be a bad idea right now.

The company that handle’s COSTCO’s free goodies confirms to Business Insider the practice is on hold.

