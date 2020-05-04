Costco to limit how much meat customers can buy

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — On Monday, Costco began limiting how many fresh meat items customers could buy, according to an announcement by the company.

Customers can only buy three fresh meat products per member, according to Costco.

Costco said the measure was put into place to ensure more members could purchase things they want and need.

The limit will apply to fresh beef, pork and poultry products, according to Costco.

Costco also announced that the company would return to normal business hours beginning Monday.