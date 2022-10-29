NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Corinne Adams is a huge fan of the “Harry Potter” films. That’s why she and her husband transformed their basement into Knockturn Alley, a notorious shopping area from the book and film series that catered to devotees of the Dark Arts.

“We tried to be as accurate as possible and shrink it down for this small space,” Adams said of the eerily accurate recreation.

Corinne Adams said she was hooked on the film series after seeing "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Adams, of Narragansett, Rhode Island, first became hooked on Harry Potter after watching “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

“I hadn’t read the books yet,” she admitted. “But the first time I saw it, I was a fan. I love Halloween, and when [Harry Potter] walks into Hogwarts and the pumpkins are floating in the Great Hall … that was it.”

Adams said her husband, who works as a contractor, wasn’t a fan until the couple visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, more than six years ago.

“That started it all,” Adams said. “As soon as he saw all of the buildings and the gadgets, he decided to upgrade our Halloween.”

The couple's recreation features detailed storefronts, a self-stirring cauldron and even a wanted poster with moving images.

Adams never imagined her basement would transform into one of her favorite scenes from the series, complete with self-stirring cauldrons, creepy knickknacks and wanted posters with moving images — just like in the film series.

“This is the alley that they only show for a heartbeat in the movie, and that’s what I loved about it,” she said. “It’s creepy and mysterious.”

Adams is most proud of their replica of Borgin and Burkes, an antique shop with a shady reputation.

“It’s got a lot of interesting, nefarious items in it,” she explained. “There’s a ton of tiny details that if you take your time and look … you’ll find some amazing things.”

Adams said she and her husband aren't done, and will continue to add "little things here and there."

Building Knockturn Alley, she said, was “a fun challenge” for her and her husband.

“It was a good way to clean out the basement,” she added.

Still, she insists it’s not done.

“We still have a few things to tweak,” she said. “It’s just going to improve with age as we continue to add little things here and there.”

When asked what Harry Potter (or actor Daniel Radcliffe) might think of her basement, Adams hoped he would be amazed by the attention to detail.

“I think [he] would like the fact that a homeowner, just a normal person who loves the story, went to this much trouble,” she said.

Adams and her husband plan to open up the basement to Harry Potter fans in their neighborhood on Halloween. But she’s equally proud to have such a unique basement all year long.

“I have to walk through here to get to my laundry room,” she said with a smile. “I love it.”

