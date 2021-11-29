Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Dallas Cowboys Monday announced their head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The news was first reported from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter:

ESPN’s Todd Archer, a Dallas Cowboys Insider, tweeted a statement from the Dallas Cowboys on McCarthy’s involvement with game preparation while undergoing COVID-19 protocols:

Archer also tweeted no other players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 10:24 a.m. Monday, November 29:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar