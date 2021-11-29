FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Dallas Cowboys Monday announced their head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The news was first reported from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter:

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is out for Thursday night’s game vs. Saints due to COVID, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

ESPN’s Todd Archer, a Dallas Cowboys Insider, tweeted a statement from the Dallas Cowboys on McCarthy’s involvement with game preparation while undergoing COVID-19 protocols:

Cowboys statement: Although he will not be on the field for the Saints game, McCarthy will continue to direct, and be in involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday’s meetings in New Orleans. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 29, 2021

Archer also tweeted no other players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 10:24 a.m. Monday, November 29: