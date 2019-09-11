Cross seen in chunk from tree at Avera Heart Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of several businesses hit hard by heavy storm damage Tuesday night is taking a broader look at the damage.

The Avera Heart Hospital shared a photo of a chunk of wood from a tree that entered the lobby window of the building. If you look closely, you can see the outline of a cross.

Avera said “Our windows may be broken, our building damaged, but even during the roar of the storm, God shows up.”

According to Avera, the Heart Hospital is dealing with roof and window damage. One person was hurt during the storm but they are expected to OK.