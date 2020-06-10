Crowd attacks tow truck driver who rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in California

El MONTE, Calif. (KTLA) — A tow truck driver rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in El Monte, California, on Saturday.

The suspected drunk driver hit three vehicles at a local intersection around 7 p.m., just before entering a shopping center parking lot and slamming into another 12 cars.

The driver, 38-year-old Alex Moreno, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and driving under the influence, officials said.

Video shows someone throwing a rock at the truck’s window and a crowd trying to open the door as it comes to a stop. But then the truck goes forward and crashes into a metal fence and an electrical box.

At least two men can be seen jumping inside, and a witness told KTLA one of them tried to grab the keys.

A teen who lives with his family on the other side of the lot heard the crashing noise and saw the incident.

“Then we see there’s just this whole crowd of people just attacking the truck and how the truck driver is trying to get out and people are yelling ‘don’t let him out,'” the teen said.

Police arrived and took Moreno out of the truck. He appeared to be unsteady on his feet.

Three people, including Moreno, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Angel City truck was not stolen, according to police. Moreno later posted $100,000 bail.