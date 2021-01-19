CW’s “Walker” pumps up big impressions in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) – A reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is coming to CW33.

“Walker” follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being under cover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

He must attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenage daughter and navigate clashes with his family.

“Walker” has turned up the gas and transformed a major Fuel City gas station in Dallas in a HUGE way leading up to Thursday’s series premiere.

This immersive experience has completely taken over this gas station from the second someone pulls in to fuel up or get some world famous tacos, and then takes them on a curated journey into the show.

Throughout the takeover, Walker branded bandanas will be handed out inside.

Additionally, there is a chance to win a prize! $25 Fuel City gift cards will be given to the first 1000 people who show up on the show’s premiere date this Thursday, January 21.