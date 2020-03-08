Dairy Queen celebrates 80th birthday with 80¢ blizzards deal

(CNN) – Dairy Queen is turning 80 and wants to celebrate with you!

It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020

The chain is offering buy-one-get-one blizzards for just 80 cents.

The deal continues until March 15.