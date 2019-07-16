Daycare operator accused of sexually abusing children sentenced to 30 days in jail

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was accused of sexually abusing three children she was supposed to be babysitting was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to several charges.

Kimberly Hignite pleaded guilty to several counts of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Charges of gross sexual imposition were dropped.

“The victims’ families thought it would be counterproductive to the welfare of the sexual assault victims to testify in the case,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Hignite was operating an unlicensed daycare out of her White Road home, according O’Brien.

At the time of her indictment, prosecutors stated three children ages 3, 5 and 11, said Hignite had them involved in sexual touching. Two of the children said it was called the “Silly Private Game.”

According to attorney Sam Shamansky, Hignite was sentenced to 30 days in a private jail in Richland County.