Deal or no deal? The expansion of dollar stores

(CBS SUNDAY MORNING) – It’s the latest struggle between Main Street and corporate America: Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have opened tens of thousands of retail outlets across the U.S., and in many rural areas they are the only game in town.

Grocers say these stores have effectively forced them out of business, thereby reducing options for fresh food and produce for miles around.

Experts say it is having negative effects on public health, but according to Dollar General it is up to consumers to decide where to shop and what to eat.

Special Contributor Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports for CBS Sunday Morning.

